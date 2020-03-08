Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Bonnie Dee Rose


1934 - 2020
Bonnie Dee Rose Obituary
Bonnie Dee
Woods Rose
"Boni"
Bonnie (Boni) Dee Woods Rose passed away peacefully at home March 4, 2020. She was born to Lewis and Clara Woods on August 24, 1934 in Portola, Calif. She resided in Salt Lake County, Ut since 1941. Where she completed her schooling at West High School. Bonnie married Paul "Budd" Rose Jr. on October 27, 1951. They had 9 children. Married 49 yrs.
Survived by Dennis (Ruby) Rose, Sherry Rose, Robyn McCloy, Tina Peterson, Suzie (Elvis) Mendez and Michael Budd Rose. Preceded in death by husband Paul "Budd" Rose Jr, daughter Vicky Rose (Daughter), son Merrell Nunley Rose, son Paul "Budd" Rose 3rd, grandson Jerry "Skipper" Floyd, great granddaughter Angel Jaramillo; and great grandson Juan Alcantar.
Viewing will be held on Friday, March 13th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services to follow on Saturday, March 14th at 2:00 PM with a viewing one hour prior. All at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Extended obituary at www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020
