1937 ~ 2020
Bonnie E. Sawaya was born July 5 1937 to Ora and Carrie Engle in Jamestown ND. Died February 27, 2020.
Survived by, daughters Amy Sawaya her advocate and caregiver in her last years and Karen Sawaya. Grandson Zachary Candelaria, siblings Glenn Engle, Connie (Bob) Collins and Cynthia Friedman.
Bonnie marched to the beat of her own drum and forged her own path. She enjoyed dark obscure Scandinavian mysteries, Frank W Lewis cryptic crosswords from The Nation, good food, cocktails; refurbishing and researching the furniture and treasures she found. She had an extensive vinyl record collection with an emphasis on the Jazz and Blues she loved, as well as a library of books with multitudes of topics. She shared her musical affinity with Zach by encouraging his musical development and loved their conversations. She always had a librarian and teacher's appreciation of knowledge. We hope her passing will resolve and prove her theories were correct (as usual) and she finds peace and joy. This includes an old fashioned, rare steak and of course vanilla (French, Canadian or the exotic vanilla bean) ice cream.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Mt Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 500 South. Funeral Directors, Neil O'Donnell and Sons.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020