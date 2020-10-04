Bonnie J. Smith
1941 ~ 2020
Bonnie Jean Smith, 78, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, Carl; her sister Connie of Spokane, WA; and her parents Alfred and Thelma Paulson of Lakeside, MT.
The eldest of three daughters, Bonnie was raised on a wheat farm on the Bootlegger Trail outside Great Falls, MT and attended a one room schoolhouse until high school. In her early 20's she moved to Salt Lake City, where she settled for life.
If there is one word to describe Bonnie, it would be Feisty, a trait that only intensified with age. She was fiercely independent, an avid consumer of news and current events, a talented artist, and a proud liberal who delighted in sharing her political views. She was also a keen animal lover who worked as a veterinary assistant, and once raised a clouded leopard for the Hogle Zoo. She had a special fondness for small breed lap dogs. Jack was the last in the line, and was by her side until the end.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Bill, daughter-in-law Mary, and grandchildren Katrina and Connor of San Mateo, CA, as well as her sister Donna, of Great Falls, MT. The family wishes to thank Bonnie's long time neighbors, Elvona Goekeritz and Mark and Sam Riley, and Danville Support Services, who made it possible for her to live independently for as long as possible, and later for the excellent care provided by the staff of The Ridge Cottonwood. In accordance to Bonnie's wishes she will be laid to rest without formality. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with her family at www.starksfuneral.com