|
|
Bonnie L. Curtis
1932 ~ 2019
Bonnie Jean Luker Curtis, 87, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019. Bonnie was born July 28, 1932 to William Caleb and Lena Vernie Jones Luker in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was sealed to her high school sweetheart and eternal companion, Jay Kent Curtis at the Salt Lake Temple on May 28, 1952. They were parents of Sandra Gail (Scott) Clark, Bentonville, Arkansas, Stephen Kent (Barbara) Curtis, Salt Lake City, Utah, Stuart Brent (Caralee) Curtis, The Netherlands, Sherman Dale (Mary) Curtis, Herriman, Utah, and Susan Marlee Curtis (Christine Burrows), Salt Lake City, Utah.
Bonnie's vigor for life, for the people around her, and for the Lord was apparent every day of her life. She had a contagious laugh and found ways to nurture and serve everywhere she went. She was a meticulous record-keeper and loved working in the banking industry for many years. Her most prized work was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She committed much of her time and energy to gathering her loved ones for any type of celebration. She served faithfully as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ministering to many along the path of her life. She fulfilled five missions alongside her sweetheart with great joy.
She is survived by her five stalwart children; 14 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; as well as her siblings Dolores Anderson, Salt Lake City, Utah, LaVerne Walton, St. George, Utah, and William Luker, Laie, Hawaii. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Kent Curtis; and daughter-in-law Barbara.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 18 at 11:00 a.m. at the Taylorsville 15th Ward Chapel, 1457 W. Atherton Drive, Taylorsville, Utah 84123. A viewing is to be held on Tuesday, September 17th at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd. from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday at the Taylorsville 15th Ward Chapel from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019