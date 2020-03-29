|
|
Bonnie Jean Moore
1944 ~ 2020
Surrounded by love and adoration, Bonnie Moore age 75 passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Bonnie was born on March 23, 1944 in Los Angeles, CA, to Maurine W. Walton and Gene Dale Bowlin. She grew up in Burbank, CA. At the age of 19, Bonnie attended BYU, followed by Weber State College, where she earned a degree as a registered nurse. Later, she earned her B.A. degree. Bonnie was a bright and devoted nurse. In 1987 Bonnie met and married the love of her life, Donald F. Moore. Together they lived and traveled all over the United States. They forged long lasting friendships everywhere they went.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Donald Moore; four children, Scott Kahn, Melissa Hansen (Van), Tiffany Kahn and Justin Kahn; and her 6 grandchildren, Oakley Hansen, Rhett Hansen, Asher Hansen; Jordan Kahn, Britton Kahn, and Malorie Kahn. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Bonnie's loved ones will honor her at a graveside service on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Lawn in Salt Lake City, UT.
Bonnie's family would like to thank Dr. Sean Ponce, who for the last three years, expertly and compassionately provided Bonnie's pain management. They also extend their deepest gratitude to Rocky Mountain Homecare and Hospice for the loving and tender care they offered in the final weeks of her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to the University of Utah College of Nursing Scholarship Fund, in her grandson Oakley Hansen's honor. Donations can be made at https://tinyurl.com/wjkzbo2 or 801-581-5109/801-581-8143.
We love you our beautiful mother, wife, grandmother and friend. May you finally rest in peace...until we meet again.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020