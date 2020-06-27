Bonnie Jean Swenson Jacketta
1941 - 2020
Bonnie Jean Swenson Jacketta
1941 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Bonnie Jean Swenson Jacketta died on June 24, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on November 21, 1941 in Salt Lake City to Axel Richard and Helen Shingleton Swenson. She married Neil Edward Jacketta on January 23, 1960 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
She and Neil started Jacketta Sweeping Service in 1968, and they ran the business together until Neil's death in 1999. The business was then taken over by their daughter Debbie, which she still runs today.
Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her family, and she adored her pets. An ice-cold Coca-Cola was her favorite treat!
She is survived by her children: Debbie (Craig) Dunham, Tammie (William) Woolsey, Danny (Catharina) Jacketta, and Nancy (Lance) Fullmer, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
An outdoor funeral service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 with a viewing beginning one-hour prior at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow the services at the same location.
Due to the landscape of COVID-19, the family and the mortuary asks that you wear a mask to the services to ensure the safety of all who attend.
Those wishing may make contributions to the Best Friends Animal Society in Bonnie's honor.
The family extends their love and gratitude to Summit Hospice, especially to Nurse Noemi for her tender care.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
