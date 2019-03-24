|
Bonnie June Stam
1933 - 2019
Sandy, Utah-Bonnie June Larson Stam of Sandy, UT, age 85, passed away peacefully in her home, March 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. Bonnie was born in Salt Lake City, UT on June 13, 1933 to Mary Adrienne (Thorpe) Larson and Neils Soren Larson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Canyon View Stake Center 9119 South 1300 East, Sandy, UT Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 6:00 till 8:00 PM and again Wednesday from 9:30 till 10;45 AM. For a complete obituary and to express condolences please visit www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019