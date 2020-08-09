Bonnie Kirk Smith

1946~2020

Forever in our hearts, Bonnie Kirk Smith, 74, returned to her heavenly home on August 6, 2020 after bravely living with Alzheimer's Dementia. Bonnie was born April 14, 1946 in San Francisco, CA to Don C. and Olive Kirk and was the sixth of seven children. She married her high school sweetheart, Steve Smith, in the Salt Lake Temple on June 24, 1969. Together they had a wonderful life and family with one daughter, three sons and seven grandchildren and enjoyed over 51 years of marriage.

Bonnie was a caring, selfless and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Bonnie's family and friends were everything to her. She served faithfully in many callings as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a deep testimony of the Savior. Bonnie enjoyed reading, music, art, knitting, laughing, going on walks and spending time with her family and friends. She had a gift for making others feel special and would send handwritten notes and talk to people everywhere she went. She truly loved and cared about people and made many special friendships because of this. Everyone that knew her loved her and will truly miss her. Bonnie was a beautiful person inside and out.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Marjorie Braden and Marilyn Harden, three brothers-in-law, Douglas Wadley, Zed Braden and Jerry Harden, and a sister-in-law, Linda Kirk. She is survived by her husband Steve; daughter Heather (Ben) Young, grandsons Linden and Marshall; son Ryan (Shalisse) Smith, grandsons Sterling, Colton and Lincoln; son Morgan (Julie) Smith, grandson Nixon; and son Tyler (Megan) Smith, granddaughter Nadia; one brother, Richard Kirk; three sisters, Donalyn (LeRoy) Knighton, Sharon (Stan) Swallow, Lorraine (Ralph) Kimball; in-laws, Bill (Kathy) Smith and Diane (John) Nichols.

Funeral services will be held by invitation only on Saturday, August 15 at 11 am at the Canyon Creek Ward, 7035 Nutree Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT. A viewing for everyone will be held Friday August 14 from 6-8 pm and Saturday morning from 9-10:30 am preceding the funeral at the same location. Interment will be held immediately following the service at Mountain View Memorial Mortuary and Cemetery (3115 E. 7800 S. Cottonwood Heights, UT).



