Bonnie Kirk Smith
Bonnie Kirk Smith
1946~2020
Forever in our hearts, Bonnie Kirk Smith, 74, returned to her heavenly home on August 6, 2020 after bravely living with Alzheimer's Dementia. Bonnie was born April 14, 1946 in San Francisco, CA to Don C. and Olive Kirk and was the sixth of seven children. She married her high school sweetheart, Steve Smith, in the Salt Lake Temple on June 24, 1969. Together they had a wonderful life and family with one daughter, three sons and seven grandchildren and enjoyed over 51 years of marriage.
Bonnie was a caring, selfless and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Bonnie's family and friends were everything to her. She served faithfully in many callings as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a deep testimony of the Savior. Bonnie enjoyed reading, music, art, knitting, laughing, going on walks and spending time with her family and friends. She had a gift for making others feel special and would send handwritten notes and talk to people everywhere she went. She truly loved and cared about people and made many special friendships because of this. Everyone that knew her loved her and will truly miss her. Bonnie was a beautiful person inside and out.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Marjorie Braden and Marilyn Harden, three brothers-in-law, Douglas Wadley, Zed Braden and Jerry Harden, and a sister-in-law, Linda Kirk. She is survived by her husband Steve; daughter Heather (Ben) Young, grandsons Linden and Marshall; son Ryan (Shalisse) Smith, grandsons Sterling, Colton and Lincoln; son Morgan (Julie) Smith, grandson Nixon; and son Tyler (Megan) Smith, granddaughter Nadia; one brother, Richard Kirk; three sisters, Donalyn (LeRoy) Knighton, Sharon (Stan) Swallow, Lorraine (Ralph) Kimball; in-laws, Bill (Kathy) Smith and Diane (John) Nichols.
Funeral services will be held by invitation only on Saturday, August 15 at 11 am at the Canyon Creek Ward, 7035 Nutree Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT. A viewing for everyone will be held Friday August 14 from 6-8 pm and Saturday morning from 9-10:30 am preceding the funeral at the same location. Interment will be held immediately following the service at Mountain View Memorial Mortuary and Cemetery (3115 E. 7800 S. Cottonwood Heights, UT).

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 8, 2020
I remember Bonnie as such a fun mom. She had a cute laugh and made it fun to be in her home. She was a lovely devoted mother.
Tracy McNeil Martin
Friend
August 8, 2020
I knew Bonnie, also Steve, well at Skyline High School and seminary. She was a wonderful person who always treated me with the utmost respect and kindness. May God bless Steve and their family during this time of loss.
Bruce Van Orden
Friend
August 8, 2020
Dear Steve and family, I am very saddened to know of the loss of a dear friend. Although we didn't do much together in high school the years after brought us closer together. I have missed seeing her at our "Girls" luncheons but enjoyed the times spent with her before. I wish you all peace and comfort in this very sad time.

With love and sympathy,
Peggy Peterson Osoro
Peggy Peterson Osoro
Friend
