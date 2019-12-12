Home

Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 943-0831
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary
3115 E 7800 S
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary
3115 E 7800 S
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Bonnie Malmrose


1934 - 2019
Bonnie Jean Simons Malmrose
1934 ~ 2019
Bonnie Jean Simons Malmrose, 85, returned to her Heavenly Father, Dec. 8, 2019. Born April 12, 1934 in SLC, UT to Harold Earl and Fredda Mable Simons. Married her sweetheart, Dale Malmrose, 1953. Survived by her husband, daughters, Diana Littlewood (Brent), Jeannie Perrington (Robert), Deniece Barking (Frank), Julianna McAloon (John); sons, Cary Malmrose (Julie), Paul Malmrose (Janalee), Earl Malmrose (Sandra); brother, Harvey Simons (Gloria); and sister, Beverly Merrill, twenty-two grandchildren and forty-five great grandchildren. A viewing will be held Dec 14 from 12-1:45pm, followed by funeral services at 2pm. Services and interment will be at the Memorial Mountain View Mortuary, 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights, UT. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -