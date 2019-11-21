Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
2080 E. Pinecrest Lane
Sandy, UT
Bonnie Ross Nielsen


1939 - 2019
Bonnie Ross
Nielsen
1939 ~ 2019
Bonnie Ross Nielsen passed away November 18, 2019. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on November 4, 1939 to Leland and Kathryn Van Paddenburg Ross. She married Gary L. Nielsen and together raised 5 children.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, children Leslie (Kevin) Hettinger, Mishelle (Ken) Kosier, Kristina (Cesar) Hernandez and Steven. Preceded in death by her daughter Lori Melville.
Funeral Services will begin at Noon on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Pinecrest Ward, 2080 E. Pinecrest Lane in Sandy. A viewing will be held Friday evening at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd (10600 S.) in Sandy from 6-8 PM as well as Saturday prior to services at the ward beginning at 11 AM. Interment to follow services at Larkin Sunset Gardens.
For full obituary and condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
