|
|
A bright star burned out and left the world a darker place on February 10, 2020, when Bonnie Thomas passed away after a valiant fight with cancer. Bonnie was born January 4, 1949 to Adrian and Pearl Cressall in Salt Lake City Utah. She was the fourth of 10 children. Bonnie worked hard growing up taking care of all her brothers and sisters. She graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1967. Bonnie married the love of her life, David Thomas, on July 11, 1968. They were blessed with four sons. Bonnie taught Head Start for many years impacting the lives of 100s of children who will always remember her. Bonnie had the ability to make friends wherever she went with both old and young alike. She will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, David Thomas, sons; Dustin (Trisha) Thomas, Bard (Rocky) Thomas, and Eric (Brenda) Thomas along with 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her mother, Pearl Cressall, brothers: Lynn (Linda), Terry, Allen (Barbara), Richard, and Gary, sisters: Shirley (Jim) and Judy (Lial). Preceded in death by her father Adrian Cressall, brother, Jack Cressall, sister, Carol Davidson, sister-in-law Darla Cressall (Terry) as well her son Casey Thomas.
Bonnie loved hummingbirds and gazing at the moon. Whenever you look in the sky and see these wonders think of her. We love you to the moon and back.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1 to 4 pm at the LDS Ward House at 3219 S 300 E. South Salt Lake, 84115
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Head Start Program or cancer research. You can also talk to people and try to make their day happy like Bonnie did every day.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020