Boyce Dean Dimick
1930 ~ 2019
Happy Father's Day Dad! Boyce , 89, passed away, June 13, 2019, in his home with his loving family near. Boyce was born, May 21, 1930 in Garfield, Utah to Blanchard H. and Esther Dimick. He married LaRayne van Uitert on May 5, 1979.
Boyce was a hard working man and always with a good heart. He loved to travel and watch western movies and sports. He was a Big tease. We will miss him always.
Survived by his children: Jocelyn (Mike) Johnson;Jeffrey (Susan) Dimick; Mark Wickham; Scott (Maria) Wickham; brother, Merrill (Myrle) Dimick; 8 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren;2 great-great grandchildren; his protector Kemo and Phoebe.
Preceded in death by wife LaRayne and her son Michael; parents;1 brother and 1 sister.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 18th, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Valley View Memorial Park. A viewing will be held 11-12:30 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home prior to the graveside services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 16, 2019