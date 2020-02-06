Home

Boyce Richard Sorensen


1940 - 2020
Boyce Richard Sorensen Obituary
1940 ~ 2020
Boyce Richard Sorensen was born in Spring City, UT on November 18th, 1940. Our dad was a world traveler and made his final destination on Monday, February 3, 2020.
He would cringe knowing what we paid for this small obituary, but would want his friends to know, so please go to www.premierfuneral.com to see his beautiful life history.
Viewing will be held on Friday, Feb 7th 6-8 PM, Saturday Feb 8th 9-10, Funeral starts at 10 AM. All services will be held at their church, 4310 S. 3200 W., WVC UT 84119
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020
