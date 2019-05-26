|
|
1924 ~ 2019
PRICE - Boyd Bunnell passed away on May 19, 2019, at the age of 94.
Boyd was born on June 16, 1924 to Samuel Burton Bunnell and Annie Louise Kofford and grew up in Helper, Utah with his four older brothers.
Boyd was a U.S. Army Air Forces veteran, having served in the 483rd B-17 Flying Fortress Bomb Group as a 1st Lt. Navigator from 1943-45 and a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross. Boyd graduated from Carbon College, and then earned his law degree at the University of Utah and married his sweetheart, Dorothy Miles, in June 1949. Boyd was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, grandson Matthew Sortor, and son-in-law Steve Sortor. He is survived by his children Diane L. Sortor (Steve), Mark D. Bunnell (Melinda), Craig M. Bunnell (Kay), and Karen L. Petersen; and leaves 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. Boyd had a long distinguished career serving as Price City Judge, District Attorney, and District Court Judge for the Utah Seventh Judicial District. Boyd enjoyed performing in many community theater productions, hunting with his brothers and sons, boating at his Scofield get-away, and going to any lake or stream that had fish to catch. He will be fondly remembered by his family as honorable, generous, and humorous. Boyd gave to his family, his country, his church, and his community dutifully his entire life.
Funeral service, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Price North Stake Center. Family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home and Tuesday one hour prior to serve at the church. Interment, Price City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 26, 2019