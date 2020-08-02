Boyd David Harris
1982 - 2020
Boyd David Harris died on July 29th near his home in South Jordan, Utah.
Boyd was was born on November 17th, 1982 in Corvallis, Oregon to David and Lisa Harris. He was raised in Siloam Springs, Arkansas where he graduated from Siloam Springs High School. He went on to study business at BYU Idaho where he earned a Bachelors degree, in 2015 he earned a Masters in Business from The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. After his education he worked for Boeing Corporation.
Boyd is survived by his wife, Kathryn and their four sons: Benjamin, Chase, Miles, and Cole, as well as his parents, David and Lisa Harris, and three siblings: Jenifer (Dallin Moon), Dean (Kylie Harris), and Dwight (Kristian Harris).
From 2002-2004 Boyd lived in the Dominican Republic where he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He continued to serve the people in and out of the church throughout his life. Boyd's energies and priorities were always centered around serving others, especially his wife and children. He was driven by fun and loved sailing, surfing, mountain biking, and skiing, but would not have enjoyed any of it without his wife and four boys. They were the center of his world as he was the center of theirs. He saw through so much of what doesn't matter in the world, but never missed a moment to share his time and his love with his family.
From the time he was a child, Boyd was well liked and talented, but was never concerned with gaining or losing the social currency that comes with being a popular figure. He naturally sought out those most in need of a friend and included them. He loved everyone. In time, Boyd developed severe depression and anxiety. In spite of years of effort, no treatments or therapy were found to be effective. The disease was of such severity that it resulted in him taking his life. Still, throughout his trials Boyd maintained a special courage, sensitivity, and love that helped him to reverse some of the negative stigma and secrecy associated with mental illness. His genuineness and empathy drew people to him so that even as he dealt with his own struggle, he continued to help so many others with theirs.
For those of you who wish to pay their respects, there will be a viewing open to the public on Tuesday, August 4, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the LDS stake center located at 4517 West Millle Lacs Dr. South Jordan, UT 84009.
Following the viewing there will be a private service that can be live streamed at 11 a.m.
The Harris family would like to thank the many loving friends and family for their compassionate support they've rendered to help in this difficult time.
