Boyd Herschel Wilde

1954 ~ 2020

Boyd Herschel Wilde died on June 14, 2020. Boyd was born at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C. on July 3, 1954 to Herschel Calvin and Wilma Sorensen Wilde. He was a happy kid who loved pranks-like the fireworks poppers he tied to screen door knobs, and the plastic spiders swinging out of the cupboard doors, and the April fool's day when he put salt in the sugar dispenser. Dad was not happy with his Wheaties that day. And then there was the infamous tank prank. (Explanation redacted until we can confirm statute of limitations has expired!)

Boyd attended Liberty Elementary, Grant Elementary and Riverview Jr High in Murray. Boyd, Wayne, Uncle Dave, and the greater LaSalle neighborhood friends loved summers spent at the school yard playing all day games of baseball that only stopped for lunch and dinner. They were all very competitive, trying to outdo each other in various contests of who could pogo stick the longest time, could walk farthest on stilts, could do the longest headstands, the most pull ups, the most sit ups (and still get out of bed the next day) and who could ride the unicycle first and farthest.

Somehow Boyd and Wayne convinced their dad to buy them an off-road motorcycle. They spent many fun and sometimes bruising hours riding that bike at the clay gully, as well as repairing it back at home.

Boyd attended Murray High School where he earned good grades. He was on the wrestling team, the track team and played full back and linebacker for the football team. His parents were very proud of his achievements in class, on the mat, and on the field.

After graduating from high school, Boyd came home one day and announced he had enlisted in the Army. When asked why, he stated "I was inspired by the movie the Green Beret with John Wayne-the Duke." He went on to be a member of the Special Forces at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Boyd loved his dogs-his most recent, Duke (The Duke) and Lucy (Lucille Ball), the wire haired fox terriers who dragged him around the block on daily walks for years, and also Dandy, the cocker spaniel who figured out how to push in the bread board to take Boyd's freshly made sandwich every time Boyd turned around to put away the peanut butter. Boyd appreciated a smart dog and was convinced all of his dogs were brilliant and possibly spoke human.

After several years in the Army, Boyd returned home with an honorable discharge. From time to time, it seemed like Boyd was living in another world. He had thoughts that weren't reality, and saw images that weren't real. He was certain other people were reading his mind. Almost 40 years ago, Boyd was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and began taking medications to help control the voices, visions, and confusion while allowing him to continue to live a fully involved life.

If you remember nothing else from this obituary, please remember that Boyd was not a paranoid schizophrenic-he was a talented, creative, intelligent, kind man who lived a full life but developed a major mental illness that would impact the rest of his life. People have various ideas about what it means to have a mental illness. Even though we've lived with Boyd for five years, we still barely scratched the surface of understanding what it meant for Boyd, day-to-day to try to figure out what everything around him really meant. It must have been exhausting.

Boyd was an artist who drew imaginative creative pictures with hidden meanings. One of the last art events he participated in was at his care center, drawing with sidewalk chalk. He insisted his care givers lower him from his wheelchair to the ground so he could participate. He loved art.

Before he was diagnosed with his illness, while still struggling mightily to understand his delusions and paranoia, he attended the University of Utah and earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics. He also tried to work at various jobs in construction and cleaning, but eventually his demons and delusions distracted him so that he couldn't concentrate on his work. That is when Boyd began his full-time life's work. He used his illness to see strategies and concepts that we couldn't see. Boyd was convinced that if he tried hard enough, he would be able to crack the secrets to winning at gambling and playing the stock market. If he trusted you enough, he might share some of these concepts with you, various combinations of letters and numbers and locations, but he was always refining them, making notes on his clipboard with his #7 pencil. On more than one occasion Boyd asked if we had noticed a certain license plate on a car or a certain billboard, or a certain person. He'd ask if we knew the significance of these things and we'd generally say they didn't have any secret meaning but were simply coincidences. Boyd would shake his head and say if we just tried harder we'd see the connection. He also enjoyed the football pick-em league in the family but he was convinced some people had to be cheating in order to beat his strategy.



