1939 ~ 2020
Boyd Max Debenham, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on July 21, 2020 in Salt Lake City at the age of 81.
Boyd was born April 14, 1939 to Howard and Geniel Debenham, in East Millcreek, Utah. Boyd married Brenda Bickmore in 1960. Boyd was a Veteran of the Utah Air National Guard and a graduate of Stevens-Henager School of Business. He worked at Mt. Fuel in the accounting department for 33 years. Boyd had an infectious sense of humor and loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling, bowling, golfing, and a good glass of Scotch. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Boyd is survived by his wife Brenda, three sons, Brian(Vickie) Debenham, Brett(Kris) Debenham, and Brad Debenham, 3 grandchildren, and 8 great children. One sister, Janice(Orion) Marler, one brother, Allen(Peggy) Debenham, one brother in-law Bart(Jolene) Bickmore. He was preceded in death by his parents, eldest brother, and brother in-law.
A celebration of life will be held at Holbrook Mortuary located at 3251 S. 2300E. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 4:00 pm. Due to limited capacity, we respectfully request the service be limited to close family only; the celebration will be streamed live at Holbrookmortuary.com