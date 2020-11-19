Boyd Oliver Nelson

1928 - 2020

Sandy, Utah-The end and the beginning of a love story happened on Tuesday 11-17-20 when Boyd Oliver Nelson joined his beautiful bride, Shirley Hawkes Nelson, of 72 years, in Heaven. He passed away peacefully and under his own terms at home. Boyd passed almost exactly 2 months to the day of Shirley, who passed on 9-15-20. Now happy together greeting all the family, family pets, and friends who proceeded them to Heaven. They leave behind four children Mike (Judy), David (Janet), Jeff (Diane), and Denise Viscomi along with ten grandchildren and 14+(1 coming) great-grandchildren. We know their party has started in Heaven and we will miss them tremendously, but we rejoice they are together again.

Love Conquers All



