Boyd Wallace Lovendahl
1944 ~ 2019
Boyd Wallace Lovendahl, son of Wallace and Myrt Lovendahl, passed away October 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. His family was his life and he served them selflessly. He was serving a mission in the ARP Program for the LDS Church. He was a veteran and loved his county.
Boyd is survived by his wife Sherran, children: Darren, Dustin (Lori), Chady (Chad) Momberger, Kaemi (Miguel) Bruno, 19 grandchildren, 2 greatgrandchildren, 4 brothers and 4 sisters.
A viewing will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4-6 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Bluffdale 9th Ward Chapel, 3200 W. 14678 S. with a viewing one hour prior. Interment at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Rd. Bluffdale, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019