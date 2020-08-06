1943 ~ 2020
Boyd William Bullock (also known as Buba to friends) was the best husband, dad, grandpa, brother, and uncle; he treated everyone else he met as extended family. He passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on August 1, 2020.
He was born February 10, 1943 in Providence, Utah to Burtice and Vera Bullock, he was one of four children. He was preceded in death by his dad, mom, 2 brothers and 1 sister.
He married Judy Lynn Petersen on January 13, 1964. They were together for a total of 58 years. He had 2 daughters: Brenda (Steven) and Kristine (Justin); and from them he was gifted 2 grandsons: Aaron and Tyson (Shelby). He also loved his dog Megan.
Boyd was a diesel mechanic with Sears for over 30 years and then worked at UTA until retirement.
Boyd loved camping, his dune buggy, riding ATV's, snowmobiles, UTV's and motorcycles. But what he loved more than anything was is family. He never missed any dance, soccer, baseball, basketball, school program, or any opportunity to spend time with family. His greatest joy was his grandsons.
A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Valley View Memorial Park 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah 84120. A viewing will take place from 9:00-9:45 AM prior to the service at Valley View Funeral Home 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah 84120.
