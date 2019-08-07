|
|
Boyd Wixom Young
1933 ~ 2019
Boyd Young, of Holladay, Utah passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 7, 1933, to James and Thilda Young.
Boyd was a talented pianist and a music composition major at the University of Utah. He received a bachelor's and master's degree studying under Leroy Robertson. Helen Folland and Robert Cundick were important during his development in piano and theory. His master's thesis was "Ten Pieces for Piano" which is at the University of Utah Library.
Many years were spent working in education. Boyd taught music in the Granite School District: Olympus Junior High and Eisenhower Junior High. He then took a sabbatical leave and studied math at the University of Utah. He resumed his teaching career and taught math at Kennedy Junior High and Olympus Junior High.
Boyd married Janet Reynolds in 1951. They had five daughters: Heidi (Carl) Harvey; Shelly (Kelly) Brewer; Lynne (Thom) Starley; Joanie (Joe) Daily and Erin (Mark) Alexander. Boyd and Janet divorced in 1963. Boyd married Linda Parker in 1967. They had three daughters: Mikelle Young; Taylor (Jeremy) Hadfield and Emily (Ferin) Freimann. Boyd has 22 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
The happiest times in Boyd's life were those spent with his family. It didn't matter if he was winning at croquet or hiking in Lamb's Canyon, if he was in the presence of his beloved family, he was happy. We shared countless days at our cabin in Lamb's Canyon. There will always be a strong presence of Boyd in Lamb's Canyon and every gathering or event that takes place at the cabin will be reminiscent of Boyd.
Boyd is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Shelly, daughter Erin, daughter Mikelle, daughter Taylor and daughter Emily. He is preceded in death by his daughter Heidi, daughter Lynne and daughter Joanie.
"Now cracks a noble heart. Good-night, sweet prince; And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest." -William Shakespeare, Hamlet
The graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 am at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, Utah. There will be a visitation held prior to services on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Holladay 18th ward, 2625 East Milo Way, Hollday, Utah from 6 pm - 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, please spend time with your loved ones and enjoy the wonderful memories you create together.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019