Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holladay 18th ward
2625 East Milo Way
Hollday, UT
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park,
3401 S Highland Dr
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Boyd Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Boyd Wixom Young


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Boyd Wixom Young Obituary
Boyd Wixom Young
1933 ~ 2019
Boyd Young, of Holladay, Utah passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 7, 1933, to James and Thilda Young.
Boyd was a talented pianist and a music composition major at the University of Utah. He received a bachelor's and master's degree studying under Leroy Robertson. Helen Folland and Robert Cundick were important during his development in piano and theory. His master's thesis was "Ten Pieces for Piano" which is at the University of Utah Library.
Many years were spent working in education. Boyd taught music in the Granite School District: Olympus Junior High and Eisenhower Junior High. He then took a sabbatical leave and studied math at the University of Utah. He resumed his teaching career and taught math at Kennedy Junior High and Olympus Junior High.
Boyd married Janet Reynolds in 1951. They had five daughters: Heidi (Carl) Harvey; Shelly (Kelly) Brewer; Lynne (Thom) Starley; Joanie (Joe) Daily and Erin (Mark) Alexander. Boyd and Janet divorced in 1963. Boyd married Linda Parker in 1967. They had three daughters: Mikelle Young; Taylor (Jeremy) Hadfield and Emily (Ferin) Freimann. Boyd has 22 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
The happiest times in Boyd's life were those spent with his family. It didn't matter if he was winning at croquet or hiking in Lamb's Canyon, if he was in the presence of his beloved family, he was happy. We shared countless days at our cabin in Lamb's Canyon. There will always be a strong presence of Boyd in Lamb's Canyon and every gathering or event that takes place at the cabin will be reminiscent of Boyd.
Boyd is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Shelly, daughter Erin, daughter Mikelle, daughter Taylor and daughter Emily. He is preceded in death by his daughter Heidi, daughter Lynne and daughter Joanie.
"Now cracks a noble heart. Good-night, sweet prince; And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest." -William Shakespeare, Hamlet
The graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 am at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, Utah. There will be a visitation held prior to services on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Holladay 18th ward, 2625 East Milo Way, Hollday, Utah from 6 pm - 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, please spend time with your loved ones and enjoy the wonderful memories you create together.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Boyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now