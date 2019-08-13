|
Brad Nelsen
1968 ~ 2019
The world stopped when we lost our beloved Brad on August 9, 2019. Brad was larger than life, the life of the party, and lived life to the fullest. His motto was work hard, play hard. He was the perfect loving husband and a devoted and proud father. Leigh and Max were his world and he expressed it daily. Brad carried the world on his shoulders for all those he loved, and sheltered his family from anything worrisome or stressful. We loved him immensely and our hearts our broken as he left us too early.
Brad loved off-roading in his jeep, boating, football, and spending time with family and friends. He was an "outside toy" and enjoyed everything involving red rocks. He was positively giddy with Max's love for football. He never missed a little league practice and paced the field during games cheering, clapping, yelling, and bursting with pride. It wasn't any different for Max's high school games. A busy day at work or an important customer was never a priority over watching Max play football. Brad was also proud of Max's strength, attitude, and qualities of a fine young man.
Preceded in death by his dear father, Max; and father-in-law, Gary. Survived by wife, Leigh; son, Max; mother, Jeneen; brother, Jeff; sister, Julie; and several in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Brad, you were our light, our strength, our joy. We love you and miss you.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 5-8 p.m. at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 S. 700 E., Draper. Burial will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Lake Hills Memorial Park, 10055 S. State St., Sandy. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019