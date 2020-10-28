Bradford Charles Carver1950 ~ 2020Bradford Charles Carver was born on November 27, 1950. He left his earthy body on October 23, 2020 in his home after a valiant 20 year battle with Parkinson's Disease.He is survived by his wife, Marion Hess Carver, his children Anna Naomi (Joseph) Thayer, Zachary Ivan (Katie) Carver, Elizabeth Suzanne (Randy) Thorson, Graham Michael, Ashley Anne (Boone), and McKay Don Carver, as well as grandchildren.Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Jordan Oaks 5th Ward House, 9353 S. Vistawest Dr. West Jordan, UT. A viewing will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church.