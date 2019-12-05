Home

Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Church
12852 South 3200 West
Bradin Horrocks Obituary
Bradin Horrocks passed away too soon, on December 2, 2019. He was 28 years old. He was the BEST Daddy to his two kids Braelynn and Gabriel. He loved them more than anything. Bradin was tender hearted, quick to forgive and loved unconditionally. Bradin cared about everyone and always had his "smerky" smile. His favorite thing to say was "I'm fine"! Bradin, we know you are fine.
Bradin is survived by his two loving children, Braelynn and Gabriel Horrocks, his mom Suzi and stepdad Cal, his dad Kevin and stepmom Lori, siblings Justin (Chelsea), Dana (Michael) Tanner, Alli, Hailey, Misty (Nate) Sharer, Dutch (Sharley) Neerings, Ryan (Alicia), Chelsea (Aaron), Courtney. Also survived by his loving girlfriend, Jess Hyde and his exwife Hailee McCandless and many loving uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Bradin, we all love you so much!
Viewing Friday December 6, 2019, at the Church located on 12852 South 3200 West from 10:00-11:30 a.m.
Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019
