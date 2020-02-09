Home

Bradley Carlson


1948 - 2020
Bradley Jones Carlson, born April 2, 1948, passed away on February 3, 2020 due to heart failure. He is survived by his wife Beth, mother Maurene, 3 siblings, 5 children and 10 grandchildren. Brad was known as a crafty guy who knew how to fix just about anything and for having a quirky, and often inappropriate, sense of humor. He enjoyed life's simple pleasures of adoring his wife, cooking and visiting with his children and grandchildren. He was also a proud Army service veteran and Eagle Scout. A celebration of his life will be held for family and friends. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Beth via Venmo @Beth-Carlson-28.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
