1975 ~ 2019
In loving memory of my cherished wife and mother, Brandilee Kussee Chacon, who after 30 days of the best Intensive Care at IHC succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, September 17th 2019.
Brandilee was critically injured in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday morning, August 17th 2019 during a mother daughter campout when a vehicle traveling down canyon lost control and crashed into the vehicle her and our daughter were sleeping in. Our 16 year old daughter, Sierra Rosalina Chacon, passed away at the scene.
Brandilee was born on Sunday, May 25th 1975, to John Byron Kussee and CarolAnn Hiatt Kussee Gudjenova in Salt Lake City, UT. In 1995, Brandilee met her one true love, Secundino Chacon, and was married on July 14th 2001 in Logan, UT.
Brandilee taught 2nd grade at Draper Elementary from 2007 to 2012. Brandilee became a teacher because she loved children, books, learning and fun. Brandilee was a caring and compassionate person, avid reader and loved spending time in the library.
Brandilee's library career began at the Salt Lake City Library Foothill Branch as a book shelver when she was 16 years old and over a span of 28 years culminated in Brandilee realizing her lifelong dream of becoming a Children's Librarian with the Salt Lake County Library System for the Draper Branch in 2018.
Brandilee was the Director of Bridgerland Literacy in Logan, UT from 1999-2001. Bridgerland Literacy is a non-profit program dedicated to helping adults who struggle with reading and writing. Brandilee truly enjoyed serving her community and helping others learn to read.
In 2007, Brandilee graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor's degree in Early Elementary Education from Augusta State University in Augusta Georgia. In 2017, she graduated with a Master's Degree in Library Science from Emporia State University in Emporia, KS.
Brandilee is survived by her 7 year old son, Coltonio Chacon, and devoted husband, Secundino Chacon, who aspires to be reunited again in Heaven as a family. Brandilee will be dearly missed by her parents, John Byron Kussee and CarolAnn Gudjenova, sister, Brianne Christianson, and countless uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
A reception and memorial service will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 17th 2019, in Brandilee's honor at The Atrium Reception Center, 9201 South 1300 East, Sandy, UT.
Burial of Brandilee and Sierra Chacon will be held at the Marysvale, Utah Cemetery on Saturday, October 19th 2019. The procession will meet at Moore's Old Pine Inn, 110 South Main Street (Hwy 89), Marysvale, UT at 1:30 pm prior to traveling to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the non-profit organization, Bridgerland Literacy, at http://www.beliterate.org/ which helped Brandilee discover her love and passion to teach literacy.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019