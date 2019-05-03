Home

Anderson and Sons Mortuary
49 East 100 North
American Fork, UT 84003
(801) 756-3564
Viewing
Sunday, May 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson and Sons Mortuary
49 East 100 North
American Fork, UT 84003
Viewing
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Anderson and Sons Mortuary
49 East 100 North
American Fork, UT 84003
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson and Sons Mortuary
49 East 100 North
American Fork, UT 84003
Brandon R. Dahl


Brandon R. Dahl Obituary
1984 ~ 2019
Brandon R. Dahl, 34, passed away April 28, 2019 in Lehi, Utah. He was born June 26, 1984 in American Fork, Utah to Randy and Mary Kathleen Clark Dahl. Brandon married Meriah Jean Nielson June 9, 2017 in Lehi, Utah.
He loved the outdoors, sports, trap shooting, fishing, 4-wheeling and ATV's. He was devoted to his family and with his kind heart there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for the people around him. Brandon worked 16 years as a brick mason/refractory specialist as a sub-contractor at Kennecott Copper.
He is survived by his wife, Meriah, his step children: Kelli Bunker, Mandy Bunker and Dillan Bunker, his parents Randy and Kathie Dahl, his sibling Tyson (Nicole) Dahl and his many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Anderson & Sons Mortuary Chapel, 49 East 100 North, American Fork. A viewing will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 6-8 PM and Monday from 9:45-10:45 AM prior to the services. Burial will be in American Fork Cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 3 to May 4, 2019
