Brandon Richard Guy, 38 passed away July 7, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born April 24, 1981 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Richard S Guy and Susan A Hymas.
He attended High School in Woodland, California, and college at Butte College, in Chico California, and Salt Lake Community College. Brandon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Brandon was full of life. He had many outdoor adventures including Little Sahara and the Baja, with his Maverick. He enjoyed boating, fishing, snowboarding, and snowmobiling with friends and family. He was proud to work as a Master Plumber and partner in a flourishing company. His love for people drew many friends to him. He cared for friends, family and strangers alike and would help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his mother, Susan A Hymas of West Haven; sister Stacey S (Gary) Stevens of Syracuse; nephews and a niece; and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Steven Guy; sister, Tami Morgan; and his grandparents.
A celebration of Brandon's life will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Chapel, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah, with a visitation from 11:00-11:45 a.m. at the same location.
The family requests to share a memory of Brandon or offer condolences, please visit: www.mem.com/08774187
