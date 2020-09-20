Brenda LePore Colonno
1941 - 2020
Taylorsville, UT-On Thursday, September 17, 2020, Brenda LePore Colonno, loving wife and mother peacefully passed away at the age of 79 at her home in Taylorsville, Utah. She was born on May 24, 1941 to Fred and LaJuana LePore. She married Sam H. Colonno on September 6, 1962.
Brenda spent her formative years with her Grandmother, Ethel Brown, in Roosevelt, Utah. She was always there cheering her children on throughout her life. She helped bring her grandchildren Shane and Alexandra into this world. Later she would attend her grandchildren's field trips among many other events. She loved to travel both near and far. She loved roller coasters and theater. She was an avid reader. Brenda (Bryn) taught us unconditional love, joy, kindness, strength and compassion. She had a beautiful smile with a great sense of humor.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Sam H. Colonno; her son, Tony S. Colonno; her daughter, Gia (Mike) McNaughton and grandchildren; Shane C. McDonald, Alexandra G. McNaughton, Cody M. McNaughton and Anna J. McNaughton.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 24 at 11:00 AM at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. Those who wish to express condolences, please visit www.neilodonnellfuneralhome.com