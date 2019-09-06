Home

Services
Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Lindquist's Layton Mortuary
1867 N. Fairfield Road.
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Brenda Jean Parks De La Mare


1948 - 2019
Brenda Jean Parks De La Mare Obituary
Brenda Jean Parks De La Mare
1948 ~ 2019
Mom joined Dad in heaven on September 4, 2019. What a joyous occasion, 27 years was very long time to be apart. Mom was ready to be with dad again, but we were not ready to let her go.
Brenda Jean Parks De La Mare was born on July 9, 1948 to John and Ethelyn Beauregard Parks. She married the love of her life, Richard De La Mare on October 4, 1969.
She graduated from Holy Cross Hospital in 1969 and began a 50 year nursing career as an RN.
Brenda enjoyed her time with her family, especially the time spent with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing, crafts, and camping in the mountains with her husband and daughters.
She survived by her daughters, Vickie De La Mare and Marie (Richard) Babcock, grandchildren, Spencer Anderson, Quinton (Nicole Ross) Anderson, and Baylie Babcock, brother, John (Shelley) Parks, unborn great-grandson, Degan Anderson, step-grandchildren, Trevor Babcock, Tyler Babcock, and JazzAlin Babcock. Preceded in death by her husband, parents and sisters Ilene Fortune and Gayle Naylor.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 N. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
