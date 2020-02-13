|
On Tuesday February 11, 2020, Brenda Joyce Loya passed away suddenly at the age of 70. Brenda was born February 06,1950 to Blanche Taylor and Marvin Olsen in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Brenda is survived by sisters and brothers Judy, Rhonda (Steve), Sharon, Greg (Sherrie), Kelly, Debbie, Joyce, Rocky, Gary, Brad, Todd, and children Paul (Sherri), Jerry (Jennie), Robert (Michelle), Kirk (Brenda), and 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by daughters Leslie, Cindi, son Greg, brothers Marvin, Roger, Mark, sisters Marlene, Sheila, husband Paul Loya, Parents Blanche, Melvin, and Marvin.
Brenda loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her passion in life was helping people and taking care of them. She loved the holidays with family and friends. She always took in strays. Some of her favorite hobbies were gardening, shooting pool, crocheting, cooking and baking Shortening Bread for Joey.
Brenda owned a bar for 20 years. At the age of 35, she joined the Army and became a Combat Medic. She then became a Hospice Nurse until she retired.
Brenda was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 15,2020. A viewing from 10 am to 12 pm. The funeral will be from 12pm to 1pm with a luncheon following services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2030 W Chateau Ave, Taylorsville, Utah 84129.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020