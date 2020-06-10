Brenda Lucero Neria

Dec 1, 1961 ~ Jun 6, 2020

Brenda Lucero Neria passed away due to multiple health complications on June 6, 2020. Born December 1, 1961 in Salt Lake City to Michael & Elizabeth Lucero. She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 3 brothers. She will also be missed dearly by many more extended family members and friends. A private wake for family and friends will be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at The University of Utah Hospital MICU for their amazing care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local resource center in her name.



