Brenda Lucero Neria
1961 - 2020
Dec 1, 1961 ~ Jun 6, 2020
Brenda Lucero Neria passed away due to multiple health complications on June 6, 2020. Born December 1, 1961 in Salt Lake City to Michael & Elizabeth Lucero. She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 3 brothers. She will also be missed dearly by many more extended family members and friends. A private wake for family and friends will be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at The University of Utah Hospital MICU for their amazing care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local resource center in her name.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
June 9, 2020
Brenda your contagious laugh will always be remembered- may you rest well with Uncle Michael and Aunt Lece. May the Lord Bless and comfort your children and grandchildren always. Sending love and prayers.
The Perez Family
Family
