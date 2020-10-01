1965 ~ 2020

Brenda passed away in her home on August 31 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Ferguson Burton, father, Nick Burton, husband, Richard Bartlett, along with other loved ones. She is survived by her brother Ted Burton, and her children, Ryan Forgy, Fawn (Bryan) McNeal, Russell Memmott, and Heather Memmott and her 8 grandchildren whom she loved more than life itself.

Brenda loved the outdoors such as camping, horseback riding and fishing. She had loved animals almost as much as anything. She had a caring heart and love for everyone she knew. She is/was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on Friday October 2 at 11:00am at Risen Life Church located on 2780 East 3900 South Salt Lake City Utah 84124. Mask and Social distancing are required to attend the memorial service.



