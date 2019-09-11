Home

Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
1939 - 2019
Brent Davis
1939 - 2019
Brent Davis, husband, father, grandfather, brother, patriot, protector, friend. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Arnold and Florence Davis, the second of five children and left this life to rejoin his parents and youngest brother Craig on September 9, 2019 in Sandy, Utah. A graduate of South High School who went on to play football for Dixie College, he was a man of strong convictions and great intellect, both of which he used to serve his country in the U.S. Army. Due to his special aptitude he became a member of its intelligence corps., stationed in South Korea. There he met the love of his life, his beautiful wife Nan, whom he brought to the states and together they raised three wonderful children. He was a loving husband. While he was known to many as a tough guy, by his family, he was seen as a humorous and tender hearted man whose example of service, responsibility, determination, and quest for learning helped to shape his children for the better and that legacy lives on in his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing. While he's earned his much deserved rest, he leaves a large void in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to call him family or friend.
Professionally, as a man with a strong belief in right and wrong, he made his career with the Salt Lake City Police department for 28 years. His talents were noted as he was soon assigned to the intelligence unit and then detectives division, eventually becoming its Captain. Officers and agents from many other law enforcement agencies came to rely on Brent's knowledge and insight. Well respected, he progressed through the ranks and his advice was often sought by not only those who worked under him, but also by those above his rank. Before retiring, Brent had held virtually every rank in the police department, including that of interim Chief of Police.
We give special thanks to the police officers and their agencies for the daily sacrifices and the tireless support they give to their communities. We also thank the VA for the excellent support they've given to members of the military and their families.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 with a viewing at 1:00 pm and funeral service at 2:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy (10600 S), South Jordan, UT. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
He is survived by his wife Nan, children: Candice Pulli, Ryan and Tana Davis, his grandchildren: Alexandra & Anthony Fabela, Isaac Davis, John Pulli, Connor, Trevor, & Kyla Davis, and great grandsons: Niko, Roran, & Jackson, as well as his siblings: Keith, Leslie, & Carol.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019
