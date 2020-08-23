1940 ~ 2020

Brent Jay Sanford of Park City passed away at his home after a long struggle with lung disease on Monday, July 27th, 2020. He was born July 12th, 1940 in Brigham City, UT to Allen *Jay* and Vaudis Korth Sanford. A graduate of Box Elder High School, he was a star basketball and football player. He attended Utah State University where he met and married his wife of nearly 54 years, Barbara Hughes Sanford, as well the University of Utah where he earned degrees in Business Administration and French. During college he took a break to serve the LDS Church in the French East Mission in Switzerland. After college, he earned a Master of Foreign Trade degree from Thunderbird. Over the next 20 years he worked as a steel executive in both Brussels and Mexico City, and travelled the world for business. After his business career Brent and Barb returned home to Utah where he began a second career as a home builder in Park City.

Brent enjoyed travelling and golf. In his later years, he could be found tinkering with projects around the house and spoiling their 3 grandkids. Brent will be remembered as a model of wisdom, warmth, patience, compassion, generosity, strength and humor. He gave his time freely, volunteering for and donating to charitable organizations. Brent is survived by his wife: Barbara, sons: Jason (Darcy) and Jared, grandchildren: Chloe, Brennon and Vivienne, brother Robert (Janet), favorite Aunt Lena, and dozens of cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be announced once the world returns to some sense of normalcy. He set the bar impossibly high and will be missed every day. We love you Brent, Dad, Spank, Papoo!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store