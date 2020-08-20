1/1
Brent Joseph Allred
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brent Joseph Allred
9/23/1974 ~ 8/11/2020
Maricopa, AZ-Brent Joseph Allred passed from this earthly life following a short illness on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Chandler, AZ. Brent was born in Payson, Utah on September 23, 1974 and adopted by his parents Richard and Laurel Allred when he was four days old. He was a great blessing to his parents and throughout his life played an integral part in his family. He was educated in the public schools in Midvale and graduated from Hillcrest High School. Throughout his life Brent cared for many people. He saw the needs of others and did his best to help when he could. He helped and cared for friends and strangers alike. Brent loved the outdoors and especially the mountains above Spring City, UT. He spent many hours climbing, hiking, hunting and biking. He earned many awards throughout his life time, beginning with the honor of Eagle Scout which fueled his love and desire for the outdoors.
Brent served in the U.S. Army for almost 20 years working in Supply. He earned the rank of Sergeant First Class and was 3 months short of retirement.
Brent has two beautiful daughters, Prea Jezh (mother Nicco) and Aspen Darrian (mother Jennifer) whom he loved dearly and who were the center of his world. Brent married Jennifer Jenson on April 30, 1994 (later divorced).
Brent is survived by his daughters, Prea, West Jordan, UT; Aspen, Flagstaff, AZ; parents Richard and Laurel, Midvale; siblings, Marianne, Salt Lake City; Stephen (Jennifer), Lehi; Mark (Melissa), West Jordan; Elizabeth (Ryan) Cox, Layton; Tyler (Kristy), Taylorsville; and his newly found half-sister, Heather Austin, Maricopa, AZ; 10 nieces and nephews, and many friends and colleagues whom he loved and depended on.
A graveside service will be held on August 22, 2020 in the Spring City Cemetery at 12:00 noon with a viewing on the same day at Rasmussen Mortuary in Mt. Pleasant, UT from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited to attend but, in accordance with Covid 19 guidelines, please wear face masks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Viewing
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Rasmussen Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Spring City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rasmussen Mortuary
96 N 100 W
Mount Pleasant, UT 84647
(435) 462-2427
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rasmussen Mortuary Rasmussen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
August 19, 2020
Rest peacefully Brent. You always lit up the room and made any situation better. You always put everyone’s needs above your own. You were the type of NCO that everyone aspired to be. Thank you for your mentoring and your leadership. You’ll truly be missed by everyone.
Jessica
Served In Military Together
August 19, 2020
“Hey Buddy”, “What’s up Guy”, I’m going to miss hearing those lines. You were an amazing example of what a NCO should be. Until we meet again.
Justin Bayles, SFC (R)
Justin
Served In Military Together
August 19, 2020
Allred was always a great dude. I remember not long after I joined the 3666th, I had my little brother with me and he showed him around the armory and just made his day. Will miss you bro, rest in peace!
Matthew Cote
Served In Military Together
August 19, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mike Semeja
August 19, 2020
I had the privilege of serving with Brent. May G-d give blessings, understanding and healing to his family & friends. Rest in peace Brent.
Glen Alexander
Served In Military Together
August 19, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Matthew Harvey
August 19, 2020
This is so sad to see Brent die so young. He was a charismatic and a fun-loving guy during high school. I went skiing with him and our group of friends at high school, and he and I went to lunch together a few times our senior year. He will be missed.
Brandon Francom
Friend
August 19, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michele Bodecker
August 19, 2020
My condolences to the family. He was sure a one of a kind character and will be missed by many. Wish I had got to know him better.
Buck Brewer
Served In Military Together
August 19, 2020
I have so many memories of you. You definitely could make people laugh and smile. You were a force to be reckoned with, but gentle as they come. May you fly high with the angels and spread your wings. Nothing but love for you
Kathryn Brown
Friend
August 19, 2020
You will always be so loved and missed dearly. We know you wouldn’t want all of us crying but celebrating your life with us and the time we got with you!
All the times and memories we had Allred I will never forget, make sure you watch down on us and always throw in your fun in whenever. You were a very bright light to always be around love you and will miss you deeply!
Courtney Nelson
Friend
August 19, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Christie Estrada
August 19, 2020
Our family wishes to extend our deepest sympathies to Brent’s family and friends on his sudden loss. He was a person who just didn’t exist, he LIVED life! We are grateful for people like him, and the impact he had on so many. Find solace in all the great memories you have of him, and remember him always. Bob & Sam Boland & Family
Sam Boland
Family
August 19, 2020
Brent, you will be missed in Maricopa AZ. You were taken way too early. We will always remember your love and kindness but most of all your sense of humor. We are all grieving.
Rich and Connie Wrage
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved