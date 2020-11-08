1/1
Brent Martin Preece
1949 - 2020
Dad was born July 8, 1949 to Perry and Marion Preece in Salt Lake City, Utah, the youngest of five children. He passed away October 28, 2020.
On June 22, 1968 he married our mom, Pamela G. Kingery. They had three children: Bret, Johnie (Theresa), and Tracie, and special daughter, Soni. He was blessed with five beautiful grandchildren, Chris (Stephanie), Haelie (James), Anthony, Mackenzie, and Shane, and special granddaughter, Stefani. His grandchildren blessed their Papa with seven beautiful great grandchildren.
Dad retired from WinCo Foods after 38 years. He worked hard and sacrificed so much to give our mom and all of us children a better life. Aside from his family, Corvettes were his pride and joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ann; and brother, Scott. He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela; all of his children; his brother, Dick (Marilyn) Preece; sister, Laura Bingham; his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. We will greatly miss dad's sense of humor, laughter, caring and giving nature and the love he had for us all.
At our father's request there will be no formal service. Our family will remember our Father, Husband, and Papa in a private celebration at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on dad's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
1343 S Lincoln Ave
Jerome, ID 83338
(208) 324-7777
November 2, 2020
I met Brent for the first time in about 1996 when we built a new house across the road from Pam and Brent. He was a great neighbor and friend. Then we moved and they moved north of Kimberly. When ever I would stop to visit with Brent and would love to show me his new addition....another corvette. We shared the common interest of new shiny cars. He was a great man and friend. RIP my friend. Our condolences to Pam and the family. Dennis and Cindi West
Dennis West
November 1, 2020
I met Brent when I was 19 years old. I worked at Pastry Perfection in Twin Falls Idaho. It was inside the Winco. Saw him almost every morning...fast forward to the age of 34 and my husband and I purchased a house right next to him and his wonderful wife, Pam and their two dogs. They were awesome neighbors and used to watch our dog Luke for us when we went on motorcycle road trips. He was a very quiet man and private. But always very kind. Rest in Peace Brent. Big hugs to your wife.
LaDonna M Crumbliss
