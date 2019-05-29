Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
the Parkview Ward
619 West 5750 South
Murray, UT
Brent R. Lloyd Obituary
Brent R. Lloyd
9/1/1953 ~ 5/26/2019
Brent R. Lloyd passed away in Murray, Utah. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Parkview Ward, 619 West 5750 South, Murray. Visitations will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 6-8 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State St., and at the church on Friday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment: Elysian Burial Gardens.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 29, 2019
