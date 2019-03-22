|
1961 ~ 2019
Brent Reuben Titcomb, 58, returned to Heavenly Father Mar. 14, 2019 with his loved-ones at his side after a courageous battle with Cancer. He was born May 27, 1961 in Heber, UT to John Preston and Shirley Paxman Titcomb. After serving a mission in Milwaukee, he returned and married the love of his life, Julie McPhie on May 2, 1992 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Brent loved the gospel and served faithfully in all his callings. He also loved his community where he was first elected as Wasatch County Clerk/Auditor in 1995. He continued to gain re-election every 4 years and was currently holding that office at his passing. Most of all, Brent loved his wife Julie, their daughter Anna and the rest of his family. Brent was dedicated and always humbling giving of himself.
Brent is survived by his wife Julie M Titcomb, his daughter Anna Titcomb, his mother Shirley Titcomb, brothers John Lee Titcomb, Ronald (Susan) Titcomb, sister Terry Marie Titcomb, mother-in-law Gaye McPhie, sisters and brothers-in-law Leslie Corless, Tim (Rennie) McPhie, Scott (Kristi) McPhie, Greg (Chelsea) McPhie and Janet (Jason) Jepperson. Preceded in death by his father John Titcomb, Grandparents Ronald and Mary Paxman, Reuben and Laveda Titcomb, father-in-law Joe McPhie, brother-in-law Steve Coreless, nephews Kelly Coreless and Tyrel McPhie.
A viewing will be held Fri. March 22 from 5-7 p.m. at the Heber 14th Ward Chapel (1205 W 650 N). A visitation will also be held Sat. March 23rd from 9:30-10:30 prior to a Funeral Service to be held at 11:00 a.m., also at the Heber 14th Ward Chapel. Interment will follow in the Heber City Cemetery under the direction of Heber Valley Funeral Home.
The family expresses their sincere thanks and gratitude for all the many acts of love and kindness shown through Brent's illness and his passing.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019