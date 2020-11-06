Brent Robert Dimond
1938~2020
Born July 17, 1938 at home in South Jordan, Utah to Orvil Henry (Slim) Dimond and Marinda Grace (Min) Beckstead. Brent passed away peacefully at his home in West Jordan, Utah November 1, 2020 due to his battle with myelodysplasia. He married Laurel Brown until her death in November 2007. He later married Robyn Mather Reading. He is survived by his wife Robyn, daughter Wendi (Pa'ulasi) Matavao, son Jason (Joni Gillett) Dimond, sister Beth Anderson, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife Laurel Brown, sister Lola (Bryant) Miller and brother Harold (Janet) Dimond.
Viewing will be Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 8173 South 3200 West from 3:00-5:00pm and November 8, 2920 (same location) 10:00-10:45 am. Due to Covid regulations, a private service will be held for family. Go to www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
for broadcast instructions.