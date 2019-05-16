Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Salt Lake Garden Center building
NE corner of Sugarhouse Park, UT
BRENT THOMAS ROGERS


BRENT THOMAS ROGERS Obituary
BRENT THOMAS ROGERS
1989 ~ 2019
On the evening of May 10, 2019, our beloved son and brother left this world and is now free from his pain and suffering. He was a colorful soul full of wit and humor. Born May 5, 1989, in Annandale, Virginia to Steven Rogers and Susan B. Rogers. Preceded in death by his Mother. Survived by his father Steven and his brothers Brandon and Patrick. A celebration of Brent's Life will be held Friday, May 17, noon to 3:00 pm at the Salt Lake Garden Center building in the NE corner of Sugarhouse Park. To see the full obituary, and share condolences with the family, please visit https://www.kramerfuneralhome.com/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 16 to May 18, 2019
