"Howdy"
On Wednesday, Jul 29th, 2020 our most favorite man, Brent Warner Larsen, passed away from a complication of diabetes. Brent was a fighter up until the age of 64, when he physically left us.
He was born February 9, 1956 to Betty and Warner Larsen, in Salt Lake City, UT. At just 9 years old, Brent was diagnosed with Type I Diabetes. With this disease came a lot of hurdles for him, but despite this, he had the best life. After graduating from Highland High School he earned his License as a Master Electrician. Brent was so good at his craft and was always willing to help out his friends and family.
On August 4, 1979, Brent met Linda, while viewing mountain property in Indianola. By October they were engaged, and they married on March 1, 1980. Brent and Linda developed the "property" together, where he built their family cabin in 1993. He was never happier than when he was at his cabin. He spent years hunting, fishing, hiking, 4-wheeling, shooting guns and raising "his girls" to love the outdoors as much as he did.
His passing is not only a loss to his family, but his friends and Panorama Woods family. Brent spent the last years of his life working on and living at his property part-time. He could always be found helping someone out with a project, riding his Rhino and making the rounds visiting friends. Brent was tenacious, hard-working and just a good person. We love him so much and hope that wherever he is he's happy and doing what he loves.
Brent leaves behind his adoring wife, Linda, his girls Nicole and her husband Matt and Jennifer and her husband Travis, as well as his grandchildren, Tally, Ryan and Hunter. He also leaves behind his mom and dad, Betty and Warner Larsen, his brother Kelly (Linda) and sister Lori (Rob) amongst many other loving family members.
We would like to give a special thanks to Andy, Dave, Calvin and Owen for always checking in on him at the cabin. Thank you to Life Flight and the employees at IHC for taking good care of him.
We will be having a celebration of life/open house at the Larsen home in West Valley on Tuesday, August 4th starting at 7 PM. This will take place outside and anyone is invited to come and share memories of Brent. Casual dress. 3930 S Madill Circle WVC.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to www.diabetes.org
to help fight this terrible disease.