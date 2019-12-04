|
|
Brent Warren North
1940 - 2019
Brent Warren North, age 79, passed away on December 1st, 2019, after enduring an arduous struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was surrounded by people who loved him: his loving wife of 61 years, Barbara Jean Paul North, his son Jim North (MaryLou), daughters Sandi Downs(Craig), Sheri North, Elizabeth McCash(Doug) and son Dan North(Connie).
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Chapel located at 6890 S. Whitmore Way (2225 E). A visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S) from 6-8 p.m. and the day of the service at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019