Brentz Brandt
July 28, 1961 ~ Nov 22, 2019
Thanks to her loving parents, Helen Faye Thompson Real and James E. Real, this shining star came into our world on July 28, 1961 and remained with us until November 22, 2019. She shared her childhood home with her sister, Tracie Real Smith, and her brother, James Michael Real. In the Real home love and life were lived in abundance and Brentz Real Brandt was unsurpassed in living and loving life to the fullest.
Brentz lived in Geneva, Illinois until age five when her family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado. Brentz attended Longfellow Elementary School and Wasson High School where she enjoyed academics, athletics, and a rich social life including developing a lifelong friendship with Janell Ring Stone.
Brentz attended what is now Utah Valley University until her ambitions exceeded her academic interests. She worked for several years at Colorado Interstate Gas, ten years at Blue Cross of Utah as a computer programmer, and thirteen years at JetBlue as a reservationist and subsequently as a supervisor.
Whatever captured her interest captured her passion and her exuberance and excellence. This was evident in her career endeavors, in her relationships with her coworkers, friends and with her family of origin.
And Brentz's passions were especially evident in her endeavors as a companion and lover with her husband, Paul Brandt, a step-mother to his children, Emily Brandt, Erica Esser, Daniel Brandt, Andrew Brandt, as a mother to Zane Brandt and Dashiell Wolf Brandt, and as a grandmother to Marin Anderson, Eisley and Elin Brandt, Andelyn and Brynlee Brandt, Kiran Brandt, and to Owen, Leah, Maizy and Henry Esser. Brentz even defied all stereotypes and excelled as an interested, fun-loving mother-in-law to Jeff Anderson, Zack Esser, Candace Olson Brandt, and Hilarie Glenn Brandt! Because she was passionately loving Brentz excelled in every relationship.
Brentz lived life with infectious passion. Her many friends and anyone who knew Brentz along the way, loved her and certainly remembers her fondly.
Sadly, since 2013, Brentz has suffered from chronic pain with severe health complications developing this Fall due to a previously undetected perforation in her lower intestine. She passed away peacefully in the arms of loved ones on November 22.
Despite her prolonged pain, she suffered gracefully, growing in humility, meekness, patience, gratitude and love. In the best ways she followed her Savior's admonition and truly became again "as a child".
Though Brentz is sadly missed by all who gratefully knew her, she has made this world a much better place. She has touched many lives. Her loving presence can still be felt.
Her funeral service will be on Saturday, December 14 at 2:00 in the LDS Stake Center by the Draper Temple. Anyone who knew and loved Brentz is invited to attend an open house in her memory between 3:30 and 6:30 in Brentz's and Paul's home at 1196 Gavin Circle in Draper.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Salvation Army or the Humanitarian Services Fund of the LDS Church.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019