Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bret Alan Hover


1962 - 2019
Bret Alan Hover Obituary
Bret Alan Hover "The Hove"
1962~2019
Murray, Ut-Bret Alan Hover "The Hove" died on July 6, 2019 in Murray, Utah at age 56. He was born on October 30, 1962 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ronald Mervyn and Vicki Sisemore Hover. He married Kimberly Anne Jones on May 10, 1986.
He is survived by his wife, Kim; sons, Travis R. Hover and Nicholas R. Hover; grandson, Gage Nicolas Hover; mother, Vicki, and his brother: Randy (Carolyne) Hover.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 South Highland Drive, Holladay, UT at 1:00-2:00 pm.
Interment will be at Memorial Holladay Cemetery. Memories may be shared with the family at www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 9, 2019
