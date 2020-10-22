Brett Gary Palmer
8/13/1967 - 10/14/2020
Brett was born August 13, 1967 to Gary D. and Susan L. Palmer in Murray, Utah. He grew up in Holladay, Utah, and attended Olympus High School and the University of Utah where he studied geology. After college he found his perfect home in Pinedale, Wyoming where he spent much of his time in the great outdoors that he loved so much. He had a passion for fishing, and worked as an expert fishing guide on the Wyoming Rivers for many years. He also enjoyed being a cowboy and working on a ranch, and spending time with his friends and family.
He especially loved his yearly fishing trips to Alaska with friends; spending time in Palm Desert, CA in the winter; attending the Indian Wells tennis tournament; and his Ute football team where he had season tickets for several years. (Go Utes!)
He is survived by his mother, Susan Palmer; his sisters, Robyn Palmer Steele (Matt), Toni Palmer McKinnon (Steve), and Suzanne Palmer; many nieces and nephews, and cherished friends. Brett is preceded in death by his father Gary Palmer, sister Lori Palmer Moffett, and brother David Palmer.
Brett, we love you and we will miss you. You have left a void in our hearts that will never be filled.
Please join us for a graveside celebration of Brett's life on Saturday October 24th at 12:00 pm, at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah. Please share a memory of Brett at larkincares.com
.