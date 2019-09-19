|
Brett Stoey McDougall
1996 ~ 2019
On Monday, September 16th 2019, Brett Stoey McDougall loving Son and Brother, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 23. Brett was born April 23rd, 1996 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Alisha Robinson and Donald McDougall. Brett is survived by his mother Alisha Robinson, younger sisters Hailey Robles and Taylor Cooke, grandmother Geri Bailey, grandfather Todd Robinson, great aunt Dalene Bacus, great uncle Bill Bacus, and his long time childhood friends Eduardo Vilasa and Roberto Enriques and his girlfriend Olivia Summerhays, along with many family members, and friends.
Loyalty and compassion were some of Brett's best qualities. You could always count on Brett to be there for you, when you needed him. He had the biggest heart and he cared deeply for the people he loved. We will all miss his contagious smile and fearless spirit.
Brett was preceded in death by his Great Grandparents.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, September 21st from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. with Services to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary 1007 W South Jordan Parkway (10600 So) South Jordan.
Messages to heaven:
"My angel in heaven, forever wrap your wings around me and fill my broken heart with your love. You were the best son a mother could ask for and you will forever be missed. You will always be my son, my rock, my boo, & my everything. Fly high baby boy. I love you." - Love Mom
"You will always be my big brother, my best friend, and my ride or die. I will never forget you or your smile. This isn't the end, and this isn't a goodbye, this is a see ya later. I love you Bro." - Love Taylor
"Big Brother, I am going to miss you. Thank you for always looking out for me and I pray you continue to watch over me from above. You helped raise me and I will never forget that. You helped shape me into the person I am today and I will forever be grateful for you. I love you." - Love Hailey
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019