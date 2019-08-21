Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:45 AM
Crescent Ward Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Crescent 24th Ward chapel
275 E 10600 S
Sandy, UT
Brian Jan DeHart


1945 - 2019
Brian Jan DeHart Obituary
Brian Jan DeHart
1945 ~ 2019
Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Brian Jan DeHart, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, in Sandy, Utah. He was born on April 22,1945, to Louis and Virginia DeHart in Provo, Utah. He spent his childhood years growing up on a farm in Payson, Utah. He later graduated from Brigham Young High School and served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, in Holland. He met Marilyn Dawn Matthews while attending Brigham Young University. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity, on June 7th, 1968. Brian enjoyed spending time with his family and provided many fun and happy moments for them to be together. He served as an ordinance worker for over 18 years in the Jordan River Temple and considered it a great honor. In 2001 he and his wife started their own business; building and managing surgical centers for pediatric dentists. They ran it together, successfully, for many years. He was a hard worker whose dedication and service were an example to all who knew him. He loved adventure and enjoyed camping, jeeping, and white-water rafting. He had a creative mind and used it to build, design and create many projects around his home. His greatest project being, a family retreat in Huntsville, Utah, where many happy weekends and holidays were spent with family and friends making precious memories that will be treasured forever. We love you Dad and you will be missed. He is survived by his wife Marilyn Dawn; sons, Thad (Rachel), Salt Lake City; Tyler (Amy), Alpine; Cale (Michelle), Bluffdale; Clint, St. George; daughters Krislyn (Bradley) Willden, Pleasant View; ShaRee (Ian) Hartman, Tulsa; brothers, Guy (Vonnie) DeHart, Dennis (Shirley) DeHart; sister-in-law, Jeannie DeHart; sisters, Lani (Joseph) West; brother-in-law, Lee Stewart; brother-in-law, Dave Young; sister-in-law, Sheryl DeHart; grandchildren, Darren, Dani, Drew, Layne, Hadley, Rye, Saylor, Hoyt, Taygin, Irelyn, Emery, Mercy, Brookstyn, Hayes, Shelby, Cy and Rhett. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Craig DeHart, Hugh DeHart; sisters Cathy Young, Hali Stewart. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Crescent 24th Ward chapel, 275 E 10600 S. Sandy, Utah. Friends and family may call Friday evening 6-8pm, at Larkins Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah and Saturday 9:45 a.m. at the Crescent Ward Chapel.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
