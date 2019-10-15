|
|
Brian Patrick Luers
June 1, 1978 ~ Sept 28, 1019
On Saturday, September 28th, 2019, Brian Patrick Luers, passed away unexpectedly in Wake Forest, NC at the age of 41.
Brian was born June 1st, 1978 in Salt Lake City, UT to Patrick and Donna (Brownlee) Luers. He Attended Cosgriff Catholic Grade School and graduated from Judge Memorial High School class of '96. He was a very successful network design engineer, having obtained many advanced IT certifications. His intelligence and unique, innovative skills were recognized by all his employers and co-workers.
Brian had a very kind, loving and generous heart, and went out of his way to help others even as a child. His favorite activities were fishing, skiing, camping, scuba diving, and spending time with his daughters. Brian will be deeply missed because he was deeply loved.
Brian is survived by his parents Patrick and Donna Luers; wife Sarah Luers; daughters Tyra, Keilyn, and Payton Luers; step-daughters Lydia, Racheal, and Chloe Forehand; brother and his wife, Matt and Aimee Luers, and nephew Jayden Diaz; and his grandmother Windy Luers plus many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of Brian Luers life will be held at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, 3015 E Creek Road, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84093 on Thursday, October 17th, at 6:00 pm with a reception to follow. Please come and share your memories of Brian with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift to Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, or a in Brian Patrick Luers name is appreciated.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019