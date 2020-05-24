|
|
Briant Joe
Shepherd
1942 - 2020
Joe passed away May 15th, 2020 surrounded by family. Joe was born, August 21st, 1942 in Mt. Pleasant, Utah, where he was raised and graduated from High School. He was born the third of six children to LeVoir Issac Shepherd and Goldie Cecil Peterson.
Joe married Donna Carol Kenner on June 3rd, 1961 in Nephi, Utah and was later sealed in the Manti Temple on June 6th, 1943.
During his life, Joe worked as a mechanic and repairman for Kennecott Copper. He also started a drapery business with his wife, Donna, called Shepherd's Custom Drapery, where they made custom window coverings for homes and businesses.
Joe had a real passion for the outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing and would spend summer months in the mountains cutting and gathering wood, that would be used to heat his home during the winter. Joe also had a love for family and was supportive of any family event or activity. He was also very independent and was a real do-it-yourself person. He was known as a jack of many trades and could do just about anything; he even made his own modified truck and trailer to haul the wood he cut and gathered.
Joe is survived in life by his wife Donna; daughters Annette (Brad) Johnson and Teresa Shepherd; and son Laine Shepherd. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; brothers George (Lou Dean) Shepherd and Edwin (Cathie) Shepherd; and sisters Sharla (Dean) Austin and Susan (Steve) Lloyd. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Dorris Webb.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM followed by a graveside service at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.) Sandy, Utah. Due to social restrictions, there will be a brief celebration of life ceremony with immediate family just prior to a graveside service.
The Shepherd family would like to express appreciation to the caregivers who work at Fairfield Village of Layton, who gave Joe such great care during his stay there. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made for the caregivers of Fairfield Village. Donations can be made to any of the immediate family members, which will be forwarded to the workers at Fairfield Village. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Thank you for all your love and support during this difficult time.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 24, 2020